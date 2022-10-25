Tbilisi to host Baroque Music Festival

25 Oct. 17:25

The 8th International Baroque Music Festival with the participation of world famous and local artists will be held in Tbilisi from November 9 to 27, the organizers said.

Concerts will be held on November 9, 11, 13, 15 and 27 on the small stage of the Rustaveli National Theatre, and on November 24 at the Djansug Kakhidze Musical and Cultural Center.

The audience will be able to attend concerts of the Georgian Sinfonietta, the Gallant Europe Orchestra, the famous Italian violinist and conductor Fabio Biondi, the Helsinki Baroque Orchestra from Finland and others.