Sri Lanka begins issuing six month visas to Russians

25 Oct. 17:45

The validity of a visa for Russian citizens in Sri Lanka has been extended from one month to six months.

The Ministry of Tourism of Sri Lanka reports that such a visa regime will be valid until June 25, 2023. The cost of a visa for six months is $35.

"Intourist" noted that Sri Lanka had become extremely popular among Russians. It entered the top 5 outbound destinations this fall.

"We have dozens of applications every day. Not only charter flights from Moscow and the regions are popular, but also connecting flights", the tour operator said.

According to the data of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia, average ticket price to Sri Lanka will be 150-200 thousand rubles, RIA Novosti writes.