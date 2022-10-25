Matviyenko to visit Samarkand

25 Oct. 18:00

Head of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko will arrive in Samarkand on an official visit to participate in the events of the autumn session of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, the Secretariat of the IPA CIS Council's press service reports.

The meeting and the 54th plenary session of the Assembly will be held on October 27-28.

As part of the visit, Matviyenko will meet with Tanzila Narbayeva, head of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis, and will also hold a number of meetings with the heads of national delegations of the IPA CIS member countries.