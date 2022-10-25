ATOR estimates prices increase for New Year's abroad tours

25 Oct. 18:55

Tours abroad for the New Year will cost Russians 20% more than tours for December, ATOR Executive Director Maya Lomidze warned.

"Traditionally, prices for the New Year's period grow by 20%. This is what we see this year", Lomidze said.

She noted that Thailand was a pleasant exception, this direction's prices fell by 10% compared to last year.

"Prices on domestic routes remained the same. But if we have current demand with bookings available, then the price will decrease", the head of ATOR believes.

The popular domestic destinations for New Year holidays are the resorts of the Krasnodar Territory, St. Petersburg and Karelia. As for the foreign countries, the UAE, Egypt and Thailand are among the popular ones.