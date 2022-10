25 Oct. 19:45

On Monday, October 24, at the age of 69, former Pentagon chief Ashton Carter, who headed the department under President Barack Obama, died. This was announced by his former press secretary Peter Cook.

The former head of the Pentagon died from a heart attack in Boston last night, CNN reports.

Let us remind you that Ashton Carter served as head of the Pentagon from February 2015 to January 2017.