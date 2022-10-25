EU Energy Ministers approve joint purchases of gas

25 Oct. 20:15

EU Energy Ministers have supported joint gas purchases for the region in order to fill storage facilities by next winter. This was stated by the European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson after the meeting of the heads of the Ministry of Energy of the EU countries in Luxembourg.

"There was strong support for the implementation of joint purchases among the ministers", RIA Novosti quotes her.

Simson explained that it was a possibility to replenish gas storage facilities with such purchases after the current heating season.