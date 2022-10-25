Georgia to develop inclusive tourism

25 Oct. 20:29

The President of Georgia stated that the country should develop a policy aimed at the formation of inclusive tourism, which would be equally accessible for people with disabilities and people with different needs.

This was stated by Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili at the opening of the international conference "Inclusive Tourism for Social Inclusion and Economic Development" at the Orbeliani Presidential Palace.

"One of the necessary prerequisites for the inclusive tourism development is the provision of a physical environment and the accessibility of services aimed at meeting the needs of as many people as possible. At this time it is important to know and share the experience of different countries", she said.

Zurabishvili also noted that inclusive tourism contributes to the development of the country's economy and the tourism business should work to offer a positive travel experience to people with different needs.