25 Oct. 21:15

Turkish Airlines has cancelled anti-COVID-19 measures on its flights to Russia. This is stated in the statement of the Turkish air carrier, the Aydinlik newspaper reports.

Now passengers do not need to show a covid-passport or a PCR test.

"The COVID-19 measures implemented in Russia have been cancelled. When entering this country, it's not required to show a vaccination card or a PCR test", RIA Novosti reported.