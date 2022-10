25 Oct. 21:50

The authorities of Ingushetia intend to launch three flights from the republic to Kaluga, Nizhnevartovsk and Rostov-on-Don in 2023, the head of the republic, Mahmud-Ali Kalimatov, said

"Next year we will open new flights to Rostov-on-Don, Nizhnevartovsk and Kaluga", he shared.

Kalimatov further noted that work was currently underway on the study and examination of the existing building of the air terminal complex. Its reconstruction will be conducted later in accordance with the technical tasks.