25 Oct. 22:25

The Spanish group Inditex, which owns the Zara and Bershka brands, will sell its business in Russia to the Daher group. This is stated in the message on the company's website.

"Inditex has reached an initial agreement to sell its Russian business to the Daher Group", the Group said.

The company explained that the sale would mean the termination of its activities in the country. At the same time, it is noted that the terms of the deal will save a significant number of jobs.