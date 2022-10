25 Oct. 22:50

In honor of the Republic Day, a festive fireworks display was launched in Astana. Guests and residents of the city could watch it from two places: from the embankment near the Atyrau bridge and from the Botanical Garden.

The fireworks lasted 10 minutes, and the number of volleys was approximately 3,5 thousand.

In addition to this, more than 200 multi-format events were held in the city: concerts, performances, exhibitions, sports events.