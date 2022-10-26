Turkey wants to organize meeting of Russian, German energy ministers

26 Oct. 11:45

Turkey wants to organize a meeting of Russian and German energy ministers in Istanbul in December, the Aydınlık newspaper reported, citing Istanbul Economic Summit Executive Board chairman Abdullah Deger.

"We can bring together countries and organizations that are in conflict. In fact, we would like to bring together the energy ministers of Germany and Russia. This will be a great success for Turkey and the Istanbul Economic Summit. I even suggested this to the parties. They said it was unrealistic, but [what if] suddenly everything can be implemented within 24 hours," the chairman said as quoted by the newspaper.

He said the summit will be held in the Ciragan Palace on December 8-9 in Istanbul. Deger said foreign companies would take an active part in it, and added that Russian companies had been invited.