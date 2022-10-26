Restrictions on flights to some Russian airports extended until November 3

26 Oct. 12:15

Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) has extended restrictions on flights to 11 airports in the southern and central part of the country until November 3, the agency’s press service said.

"Temporary flight restrictions to 11 airports in southern and central Russia have been extended until November 3, 2022," the statement said.

Flights to airports in Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista are temporarily restricted.