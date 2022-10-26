Iran foils 120 heavy cyberattacks in October

26 Oct. 12:30

Head of Iran's Civil Defense Organization Gholam Reza Jalali said that the country has foiled 120 heavy DDoS cyberattacks on its infrastructures over the past 20 days.

Speaking at a press conference, Brigadier General Gholam Reza Jalali pointed to an increase in the number of cyberattacks against Iran, saying, “120 heavy DDoS cyberattacks on the infrastructures have been foiled in the past 20 days.”

The commander noted that homegrown systems have been utilized to thwart the cyberattacks, lauding the quality of the Iranian systems.

Pointing to the enemy’s attempts to spread false information about the attacks, he said that such an extent of cyber threats has not been posed against any country so far. "Ninety percent of them (the attacks on Iran) have been countered," Jalali added.