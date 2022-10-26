Yerevan confirms Putin-Aliyev-Pashinyan meeting in Sochi

26 Oct. 13:00

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan does plan to visit Sochi for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev on October 31, the speaker of Armenia’s parliament, Alen Simonyan, said on Wednesday.

"Yes, he will go [there]. As far as I know, he will go," the top Armenian lawmaker said when asked about whether Pashinyan would take part in a Sochi meeting with Putin and Aliyev next Monday.

The Kremlin earlier refused to announce the exact date of Putin’s planned meeting with Aliyev and Pashinyan, who have been invited to Russia. When asked by a TASS reporter about when the trilateral negotiations may take place, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said relevant information would be available later.