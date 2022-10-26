New Zealand urges its citizens to leave Iran

26 Oct. 13:20

New Zealand on Wednesday urged its citizen in Iran to leave the country amid a worsening security situation due to the ongoing protests.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said New Zealanders currently in Iran are advised to leave as protests are continuing throughout the country, and a number of foreign nationals have been arrested.

“The new advice for Iran reiterates the existing ‘Do Not Travel’ warning, and adds that due to the potential for violent civil unrest, the risk of arrest or detention and the volatile security situation in the region, the risk to safety in Iran is significant,” said Mahuta.

She advised her citizens in Iran to stay away from all demonstrations, rallies, and large public gatherings as they could turn violent with little warning.

“New Zealanders in Iran should stay away from any areas where police or security forces are deployed as their presence alone could be misinterpreted,” she said.

“In all cases of arbitrary arrest or detention in Iran, the ability of the government to provide consular assistance through the embassy and other official channels is extremely limited. It’s important that people considering going to Iran think seriously about these risks and heed the travel advice," Mahuta added.