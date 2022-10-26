Foreign airlines double passenger traffic to Russia in 2022

26 Oct. 13:40

Foreign airlines managed to increase passenger traffic to Russia two-fold over the first nine months of 2022 to 8.7 million passengers, compared with 4 million for the same period last year, the Russian newspaper Izvestia reported on Wednesday, citing a report by the Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya).

The total number of passengers on international flights to and from Russia increased to 21.7 million, up by 11%, in January-September. Meanwhile, the international passenger traffic of Russian airlines decreased by almost 16%, to 13 million people, the report said.

Fifty foreign airlines are currently flying to Russia, with 39 of them operating passenger flights and six carrying cargo and passengers, a source in the Russian transport ministry told Izvestia. Flights are carried out by airlines from 26 countries: Afghanistan, Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Venezuela, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Qatar, China, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia, Syria, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Ethiopia.