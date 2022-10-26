Iran announces new sanctions on EU institutions, individuals

26 Oct. 15:30

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement to place retaliatory sanctions on certain individuals and entities of the European Union.

The Iranian foreign ministry has announced sanctions on eight institutions and 12 individuals in the European Union due to what it said were "deliberate actions in support of terrorism and terrorist groups," IRNA reported on Wednesday.

Last week, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs slapped sanctions against a number of British individuals and organizations for their support of terrorism, inciting violence, and violating human rights.