Pashinyan wants to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan this year

26 Oct. 17:00

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday he wants to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan until the end of the year.

"I would like it [a peace treaty] to be signed before the end of this year. How realistic is this? I would answer this question as follows. I and the government will make every possible effort to make this a reality," Pashinyan told lawmakers, adding that, hopefully, works on the border delimitation will be completed before signing the peace treaty.

"How realistic is this? If we take into account the fact that we reached an agreement in Prague that it will happen on the basis of the 1991 borders, it can be realistic, because those borders are essentially known," he said.