U.S. and Israel presidents discuss Iran's nuclear program

27 Oct. 12:00

U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli President Isaac Herzog held talks on Wednesday focused on Iran, with the two leaders discussing Tehran's nuclear program.

Speaking to reporters as they sat down in the Oval Office, Herzog said he and Biden would attend the COP27 U.N. climate change summit being held in Egypt next month.

“One item that you and I will be participating in, Mr. President, with leaders from all over the world is COP27 in Sharm-el-Sheikh in Egypt a few weeks down the road," he said.

Biden noted that Israel and Lebanon on Thursday will sign a maritime accord to establish a permanent boundary. The United States helped negotiate the deal. "I think it’s a historic breakthrough. It took a lot of courage for you to step up and step into it, and it took some real guts, and I think it took principle and persistent diplomacy to get it done," Biden said.