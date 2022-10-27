SOCAR to cooperate with Rosneft

27 Oct. 13:20

Rosneft continues to work on the Vostok Oil project, the company will be glad to see "its friends", including the Azerbaijani Socar, among the project participants, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said on Thursday at the 15th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Baku.

"The project’s implementation continues within the previously announced schedule. We will be glad to see all our friends, including Socar, among the participants in this project," Sechin said.

He added that a significant increase in oil reserves was confirmed in the course of exploration work on the Vostok Oil project this year. At the same time, the company continues to work on the project’s priority facilities.

Azerbaijan state oil company SOCAR is also ready to cooperate with Rosneft, its president Rovshan Najafov said, noting that he views SOCAR as a global international energy company.

Vostok oil, the flagship project of Rosneft, includes 52 licensed areas in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Region and in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, where 13 oil and gas fields are located. The resource base of the project is estimated at over 6 bln metric tons of liquid hydrocarbons.