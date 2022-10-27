Kazakh President holds talks with European Council chief

27 Oct. 14:00

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the European Council Charles Michel have agreed to broaden cooperation, a joint statement published on Thursday said.

The meeting addressed cooperation in the sphere of critical raw materials, especially rare earth metals. The sides reaffirmed their readiness to develop strategic cooperation in this area and hailed the upcoming signing of a memorandum between Kazakhstan and the European Union on sustainable raw materials, batteries and renewable hydrogen value chains.

"In this vein, they also stressed the importance of the consistent improvement of the business climate and ensuring a conducive environment for further attracting EU investments into Kazakhstan," the statement said.

Michel and Tokayev underscored the importance of using the available potential in the fields of the green economy, energy efficiency, digital transformation and interconnection between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

"Both presidents welcomed the dynamic political, trade and economic cooperation over the last 30 years. They were pleased to note that the European Union is Kazakhstan's main trade and investment partner," says the document adopted on the occasion of Michel's visit to Astana ahead of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

Michel and Tokayev "reiterated their firm commitment to the UN Charter, international law and the principles of sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity." They also emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and security, as well as resolving disputes through diplomatic means.