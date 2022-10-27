Russian Foreign Ministry: U.S. trying to destabilize situation on Afghan border

27 Oct. 15:00

The United States and its allies are now trying to destabilize the situation on territories bordering Afghanistan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said.

"Now, the United States and its allies continue to play their geopolitical games, carefully contributing to the destabilization of the situation both in Afghanistan and on the territories bordering it," Sputnik cited Syromolotov as saying.

He added that this is a "demonstration of the not exactly unknown concept of 'controlled chaos' in action."