Israel approves agreement on border demarcation with Lebanon

27 Oct. 15:20

The Israeli government said on Thursday that it had approved the agreement on border demarcation with Lebanon.

"The Government of Israel, today, approved the agreement on a maritime boundary between Israel and Lebanon," the government said in a statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid will soon sign the agreement, the government added. The signing procedure will take place in the presence of US and UN representatives in the Lebanese town of Naqoura located near the border between the two countries. There will be no official ceremony due to the absence of diplomatic relations between the states, and the delegations will stay in different rooms during the signing.

There is a rare consensus in security agencies of the country regarding the necessity of the border demarcation agreement with Lebanon, according to Lapid.

"It is not every day that an enemy country recognizes the State of Israel, in a written agreement, in view of the international community. It is not every day the United States and France stand behind us and provide security and economic guarantees for an agreement," the Israeli prime minister added.