Putin condoles to Iran after terrorist attack in Shiraz

27 Oct. 15:40

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent condolences to his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in connection with the terrorist attack in Shiraz, according to the text of the telegram that was published on Thursday on the Kremlin website.

"Please accept my sincere condolences on the tragic consequences of the terrorist act in Shiraz. It is hard to imagine a more cynical crime than the killing of civilians, including children and women, inside the walls of a religious shrine. We have once again seen that terrorism violates not only laws but also human morals," the telegram reads.

The Russian president also confirmed Moscow's readiness to further boost cooperation with Tehran on counter-terrorism issues.

Putin also asked to convey words of sympathy and support to the families of the dead, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all the wounded.