Mishustin: Russia's energy systems one of the most reliable in the world

27 Oct. 16:30

Russia’s energy system is one of the most reliable in the world, which opens up competitive opportunities for the industry, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"We have clear business conditions in terms of the tax burden and one of the most reliable energy systems in the world, which gives us serious competitive advantages for developing manufacturing industry and other key sectors," he said.

Mishustin stressed that this factor is especially important amid the global energy crisis.