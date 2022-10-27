РУС ENG

Foreign Ministry: Russia is ready to strengthen contacts with China at all levels

Foreign Ministry: Russia is ready to strengthen contacts with China at all levels

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia is ready to strengthen contacts with China at all levels.

The minister said this in a telephone conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Lavrov congratulated the Communist Party of China on the success of the 20th Congress, and also congratulated Xi Jinping on his re-election as General Secretary. The Russian Foreign Minister noted that the 20th Congress of the CPC is an important event on a global scale.

"Russia is ready to strengthen contacts with China at all levels, deepen multilateral cooperation, jointly maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and in the whole world", Lavrov said.

205 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos