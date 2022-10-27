Foreign Ministry: Russia is ready to strengthen contacts with China at all levels

27 Oct. 18:25

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia is ready to strengthen contacts with China at all levels.

The minister said this in a telephone conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Lavrov congratulated the Communist Party of China on the success of the 20th Congress, and also congratulated Xi Jinping on his re-election as General Secretary. The Russian Foreign Minister noted that the 20th Congress of the CPC is an important event on a global scale.

"Russia is ready to strengthen contacts with China at all levels, deepen multilateral cooperation, jointly maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and in the whole world", Lavrov said.