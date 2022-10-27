International sailing regatta takes place in Gelendzhik

27 Oct. 18:50

Gelendzhik hosts an international sailing regatta for the first time. Earlier at the resort competitions had an all-Russian status.

About 800 athletes from 28 regions of Russia, as well as athletes from Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will take part in the regatta. The competition will be held at four distances.

According to the Minister of Sports of the Krasnodar Territory, Serafim Timchenko, over three thousand people go in for sailing in the region.

The regatta has been held in Gelendzhik since the late 80s.