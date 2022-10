27 Oct. 19:55

On Thursday, October 27, a meeting was held in Ankara between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

The Turkish leader received the Israeli Defense Minister at the Presidential Complex. The talks were held behind closed doors. Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar also attended the negotiations, Anadolu agency reports.

Earlier it was reported that at the meetings in Ankara, Benny Gantz would restore defense channels between the two countries.