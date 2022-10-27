Putin admits possibility to go to Bali for G20 summit

27 Oct. 21:52

Russia will definitely be represented at the G20 summit in Bali, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

He also admitted the possibility that he would personally come to the summit. "Russia will definitely be represented there at a high level. Maybe I will go there. I'll think about it", the Russian leader said.

Putin also thanked the Indonesian leadership for the invitation to the G20 summit. "We will think about how we will do it", the President of the Russian Federation added.

Let us remind you that the G20 summit will be held in Bali on November 15-16, 2022.