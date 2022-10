27 Oct. 22:45

In Türkiye, 25 people have been detained after an explosion at a mine in the north of the country. This is reported by the TV channel TRT Haber.

Bartın's Prosecutor General's Office said it had issued a warrant for the detention of 25 suspects in connection with the Amasra mine explosion.

All of them give their testimony.

Let us remind you that on October 14, an explosion occurred at a coal mine in the province of Bartın, as a result of which 41 people died.