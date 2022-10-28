Akar: Türkiye and Israel entered new stage of relations

28 Oct. 10:10

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar held talks with Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz, who is in Türkiye on an official visit.

According to Akar, the meetings between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid marked an important turning point in relations between Türkiye and Israel. "Türkiye and Israel are important players in our region. At the same time, we have strong historical and cultural ties and common values. I am sure that the development of relations and cooperation with Israel, especially in such areas as defense, security and energy, will lead to important positive results in the issue of regional peace and stability and will make a significant contribution", he said, responding to the journalists' request to describe the level of interaction between the countries.