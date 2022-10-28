Azerbaijani Health Minister to visit Türkiye

28 Oct. 11:00

A delegation led by Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev will visit Türkiye, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health's press service reported.

During the visit, the delegation will take part in the Turkic World Medical Congress, which will be held under the auspices of the Organization of Turkic States and the Turkish Presidential Administration.

Within the framework of the congress, a speech by the Minister of Health Teymur Musaev, bilateral meetings with the Ministers of Health of the member countries and observer countries of the OTS and other meetings are planned.

Besides, representatives of the Azerbaijani delegation will make presentations at the panel sessions of the congress.