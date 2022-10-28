Matviyenko: Moscow to contribute to signing of peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan

28 Oct. 12:10

Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko said that the Russian side intended to facilitate the signing of a peace treaty by Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Russia has been acting as a mediator and the country will help the two states come to the signing of a peace treaty", she said at a meeting with the chairperson of the Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, held within the framework of the session of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS Member Nations.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would support any decision that would help achieve peace in the region, the speaker of the Federation Council reminded.

"Both Armenia and Azerbaijan should eventually find solutions on the border demarcation and on problematic issues", Matviyenko added.

According to her, it is planned to use cooperation through the parliamentary line.