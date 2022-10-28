Ilham Aliyev meets with First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation

28 Oct. 12:40

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Andrey Belousov, the head of state's press service reports.

It is noted that during the talks the parties discussed issues related to cooperation in trade and economic, transport and logistics, financial and banking, tourism and other areas.

"The parties noted the successful and dynamic development of bilateral relations in all areas and the growth of trade turnover between the two countries", the message says.