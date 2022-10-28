Putin at CSTO summit: Armenia needs to come to peace with Azerbaijan

28 Oct. 15:10

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at an extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, said that Moscow is doing everything possible to achieve the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Yerevan, noting that Russia cannot stand aside in this regard and it is ready to contribute to a peaceful resolution.

"Both Azerbaijan and Armenia in the recent past, just like Russia, all of us were a single state. We have a huge number of ties with both Yerevan and Baku, and it is simply impossible not to take this into account. We are, of course, all of us are in a rather difficult situation. But, of course, we cannot stay away from the problems and contradictions between the states close to Russia. Besides, we are always ready to contribute to the peaceful resolution of these issues", he said, adding that Russia is interested in stability in the South Caucasus.

The Russian leader stressed that the parties' compliance with all the provisions of the joint statements of the heads of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia is the only possible and realistic way to establish peace in the region. He stated that the consistent implementation of agreements on delimitation, unblocking of transport communications, and solution of humanitarian issues will lead to the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan.

"The Prime Minister of Armenia and I have talked about this many times, and I understand that our colleague fully agrees with this. The question is how to find these solutions, it's not easy, but it's the only way to find them. In the future, this will allow to conclude a peace treaty", Vladimir Putin concluded.