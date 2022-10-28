Russian Deputy Foreign Minister meets with Syrian Ambassador in Moscow

28 Oct. 15:50

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Syrian Ambassador to the Russian Federation Riyad Haddad held a meeting in Moscow. The ambassador completes his mission in the country. This is stated in a message published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry on October 28.

The parties reaffirmed their mutual intention to strengthen the traditionally friendly relations between Russia and Syria. The importance of coordinating the approaches of Moscow and Damascus to solving regional and international problems was noted, the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

In early October, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad swore in the new ambassador to Russia, Bashar Jaafari, who previously served as Deputy head of the Syrian Foreign Ministry.