Russia suggests creating new joint operator for entire North-South route

29 Oct. 12:00

Russia suggests establishing a tripartite international operator for the North-South transport corridor, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said on Friday.

"We would like to suggest considering an opportunity of creating a joint operator of three countries, Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, all over the western route [of the North-South corridor] that will provide the end-to-end transportation service and the high level of logistical services," Belousov said.

Activities of UTLC operator created by Russian Railways in cooperation with railways of Kazakhstan and Belarus can be a good example for this project, the First Deputy Prime Minister said.

"Russia suggests considering an option of launching such service, taking into account that the operator will also perform freight forwarding functions, contract transportation services and throughput in seaports, and deal with customs and other support of transportation.