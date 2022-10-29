Norway introduces new set of anti-Russia sanctions

29 Oct. 12:15

Norway has adopted a new package of sanctions against Russia, which includes 30 Russian citizens and seven entities, the press service of the Norwegian government announced on Friday.

"Once again we are acting in concert with the EU to impose sanctions on Russia to maintain pressure on the Russian Government and its supporters," said Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt.

The Cabinet noted that the restrictions were introduced in particular against those who organized referendums in the People Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, the Kherson and Zaporogye regions.

To date, the kingdom’s sanction list includes 1,260 individuals and 115 entities from Russia.

According to the statement, "additional export restrictions have been introduced on coal, electronic components, technological items used in the aviation sector, certain chemicals and small arms."

"Additional import restrictions have been introduced on steel products, machinery and appliances, plastics, vehicles, textiles, footwear, leather, ceramics, certain chemical products and non-gold jewellery," the government’s press service said. It is also stressed in the document that a new listing criterion has been introduced that allows sanctioning of individuals and entities that facilitate infringements of the prohibition against circumvention of sanctions.