Poland receives 1st batch of Turkish Bayraktar drones

29 Oct. 12:30

Turkish drone magnate Baykar has delivered the first batch of Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) to Poland after signing an agreement back in 2021, a Baykar official said Friday.

Selçuk Bayraktar, chief technology officer at Baykar, shared that the first shipment of six UCAVs had arrived in Poland. He was speaking at the SAHA Expo defense and aviation fair that kicked off Tuesday and runs through Friday, hosting various domestic and foreign companies.

The fair witnessed major defense firms unveil their latest products for the first time.

The contract to supply the Polish Armed Forces with four batches of Bayraktar TB2 UCAVs was signed in May 2021. Each of the batches includes six armed Bayraktar TB2 drones and three mobile control stations. In total, 24 UCAVs will enter the Polish military's inventory.

The contract also includes the delivery of SAR radars, simulators and a stock of spare parts as well as the delivery of MAM-L and MAM-C laser-guided missiles that were developed by another Turkish defense giant, Roketsan and used by the Bayraktar UCAVs.