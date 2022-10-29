Bank of Russia interacts with partners on Mir card alternatives

29 Oct. 12:45

The Bank of Russia is interacting with foreign partners on alternatives to the Mir payment card, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday at the press conference after the regulator’s Board meeting.

"We are interacting with all the partners. It depends on each party, each party is special. We will not probably comment on details now but we endeavor to establish various alternative opportunities for our citizens frequently going to tourist trips, on business, to have the opportunity of using modern payment methods," she said.

Head of the Russia’s National System of Payment Cards Vladimir Komlev earlier noted significant pressure on Mir cards and serious counter-actions of the US and European countries.