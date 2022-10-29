Aliyev: Turkey is powerful country with decisive position to establish peace in region where complex processes taking place

29 Oct. 13:30

Ilham Aliyev congratulates Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of the country's national holiday.

"Strengthening day by day, Turkiye has become one of the most powerful countries which has a say in the international arena. Today, brotherly Turkiye is among the most advanced countries of the world with its important achievements in political, economic, military, technological and other fields. At the same time, your country has gained immense authority and respect at the international level with its consistent and decisive position on the establishment of peace and stability, protection of rights and justice in the world and the region where extremely complex processes are taking place," the head of state said,

"I would like to note with a sense of tremendous pride that Azerbaijan-Turkiye relations, built on friendship and brotherhood, have no parallels in the world today. Our brotherhood, unity and solidarity represent the spiritual heritage of our ancestors and form the main direction for our peoples, serving as an important security and stability factor for the region and the world. I am sure that the alliance between our countries guided by the slogan “One nation, two states” will continue to develop successfully through our joint efforts," Ilham Aliyev noted.

"Brotherly Turkiye is still the biggest supporter of Azerbaijan in the restoration and reconstruction of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions. We are very happy that our relations, which have risen to the peak of alliance with the signing of the Shusha Declaration, are manifested in all spheres of life, including politics, economy, energy, transport, culture, education, military and others," the letter reads.