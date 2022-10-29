Canada sanctions 35 more Russian individuals, six companies

29 Oct. 14:00

The Canadian government is introducing sanctions against 35 Russian nationals and six Russian companies, including executives of Gazprom, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, with his speech streamed by national TV channels.

"Today I can announce that we are adding 35 more individuals to that list, including influential leaders of the state owned energy company Gazprom and sanctioning six energy sector entities," Trudeau said, without giving details.

The Canadian government will also float special state bonds in support of Ukraine, the Prime Minister added.