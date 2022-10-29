U.S. sanctions Iranian foundation that offered Salman Rushdie bounty

29 Oct. 14:15

The United States sanctioned on Friday the Iran-based foundation that placed a multi-million dollar bounty for the killing of acclaimed author Salman Rushdie.

The 15 Khordad Foundation has been added to the U.S. blacklist after a lone assailant attacked Rushdie in August while he was preparing to deliver an address at the Chautauqua Institution in upstate New York.

“The United States will not waver in its determination to stand up to threats posed by Iranian authorities against the universal rights of freedom of expression, freedom of religion or belief, and freedom of the press,” said Brian Nelson, the Treasury Department's top official for financial intelligence said in a statement.