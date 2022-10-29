Erdogan: Turkey's hub to ensure flow of Russian gas to EU

29 Oct. 14:30

Ankara will ensure the distribution of Russian gas to Europe through the TurkStream pipeline, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Hopefully, we will distribute the natural gas coming from Russia through Turkiye to Europe as TurkStream," Erdogan said during a keynote speech on the upcoming centennial of the republic, Turkish media reported.

Erdogan said after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin of Russia in Kazakhstan in mid-October that the two countries would build a gas distribution center on the Turkish territory. This would offset the shortfall of Russian gas supplies to Northern Europe and turn Turkey into a European gas hub, replacing Germany.