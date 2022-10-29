Iran summons German envoy, accusing Berlin of meddling in its internal affairs

29 Oct. 15:00

Iran summoned Germany’s ambassador Thursday over "meddlesome" remarks by a number of German officials concerning the ongoing unrest in the country.

In his meeting with Hans-Udo Muzel, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said the stances taken by German officials including Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock were unacceptable and irresponsible and had provoked riots in the country, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The deputy foreign minister for political affairs touched on the comments by some German officials that provoked rioting and law-breaking in Iran, describing such irresponsible stances as a breach of the rules and principles of international law and incompatible with the tradition of the long relations between the two countries, saying they are unacceptable," it added.