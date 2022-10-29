Pelosi's husband underwent surgery to repair skull fracture

29 Oct. 15:15

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, underwent a successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands suffered during a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home on Friday, the U.S. House Speaker's office said in a statement.

In a statement issued Friday morning, the speaker's spokesperson said Paul was "expected to make a full recovery" after an intruder broke into the couple's San Francisco home early Friday morning, reportedly in search of the House speaker.

Armed with a hammer, they were unable to locate her - so they instead violently attacked Paul, 82, who was in the residence.