Kazakhstan to host another CIS meeting

29 Oct. 16:55

Kyrgyzstan will take over the CIS chairmanship from Kazakhstan after the meeting of the CIS Economic Council, the Chairperson of the Commonwealth Executive Committee Sergey Lebedev said.

He noted that the meeting of the CIS Economic Council chaired by Kazakhstan will be held in December. This event is currently being prepared.

"We are deeply convinced that the meeting will also be productive, fruitful, and organized. Then Kyrgyzstan will take over the CIS chairmanship from neighbouring Kazakhstan", Argumenty i Fakty quotes him.