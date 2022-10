29 Oct. 17:45

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili congratulated Turkish President Recep Taip Erdoğan and the Turkish people on the Republic Day.

"I wish prosperity to Türkiye and its people. I am glad that we have such a reliable friend and strategic partner", he wrote on social networks.

The prime minister expressed confidence that Tbilisi and Ankara will continue strengthening their relations.