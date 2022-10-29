Georgian government plans to increase state funding

29 Oct. 19:10

High economic growth will help to increase budget financing in various areas, the country's government said today following a meeting of the economic council.

Real GDP growth in August 2022 was 10.5% compared to the same period in 2021, with the eight-month average real growth rate of 10.3%. The economic council discussed the issue of maintaining high economic growth in the future and the implementation of various projects, the government's press service reported, Sputnik Georgia says.

Special attention was paid to energy projects and the country's energy security.

Let us remimd you that this week the National Bank of Georgia raised the country's economic growth forecast, noting that GDP growth in 2022 will be 10%. However, the regulator notes that this is excessive growth. The Georgian government forecasts economic growth of 8.5%, while the budget office of the Georgian Parliament suggests 9.5%.